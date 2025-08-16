Sunderland signed Granit Xhaka this summer and will hope his experience can help them to ensure Premier League survival

Watch Sunderland vs West Ham as both sides kick off their Premier League seasons at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland vs West Ham key information • Date: Saturday, 16 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Black Cats are back in the big time after winning the Championship play-offs last season, beating Sheffield United to ensure a return to top-flight football.

They'll have their work cut out against Graham Potter's West Ham, who are looking to kick on after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

Can I watch Sunderland vs West Ham in the UK?

Sunderland vs West Ham is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use a VPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Sunderland vs West Ham from anywhere

Watch Sunderland vs West Ham in the US

In the USA, NBC's streaming platform Peacock is exclusively hosting a live stream for Sunderland vs West Ham.

How to watch Sunderland vs West Ham in Australia

Fans down under can watch Sunderland vs West Ham in the Premier League through Stan Sport.

Sunderland vs West Ham: Premier League preview

Sunderland have splashed the cash in an attempt to retain their Premier League status come May.

Staying up will be a huge task for manager Regis Le Bris, who guided the Black Cats back to the Premier League via the play-offs last season.

Granit Xhaka is arguably the smartest piece of business they will do all summer, given his extensive know-how, but at 32, he is a few years on from his best and is also widely known as a bit of a hot head.

Sunderland have additionally gone big on Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Enzo Le Fee and Chemsdine Talbi, who have all cost the club in excess of £25m this summer.

It's a huge risk, but it's clearly one that the owners in the north-east believe gives them the best chance of survival.

Marc Guiu hasn't had it all his way but has shown flashes at Chelsea, especially with his goals in Europe last term.

As for West Ham, losing Mohammed Kudus may prove to be a huge hole, especially given his creative output.

Jarrod Bowen will have to bear the weight in attack, and with Callum Wilson to share the burden, it could be a long campaign for Potter's men.

El Hadji Malick Diouf looks to be a shrewd pick-up from Slavia Prague, and Jean-Clair Tobido, too, has a good pedigree in France.

Fans are still upset about ownership with the Hammers, and that could turn sour if they don't get off to a great start.

Sunderland vs West Ham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 1-0 West Ham

With a bumper crowd expected, I can see Sunderland stealing a march on West Ham and picking up an opening-day win. Potter's business doesn't give you much to shout about, and the Hammers tend to falter away from home too. A welcome return to the top flight for the Black Cats, we think.