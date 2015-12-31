Allardyce's 'soft German' comments no problem for Klopp

After Sam Allardyce labelled him a "soft German", Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the Sunderland manager's comments are "not a problem".

Klopp took exception to a challenge from Jeremain Lens on Mamadou Sakho late in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light - feeling the challenge warranted more than a yellow card.

Allardyce felt a caution was appropriate and called Klopp a "soft German" before accusing the Liverpool boss of swearing at his staff on the touchline.

However, Klopp told reporters on Thursday: "It is not a problem. A lot of people have said worse things about me.

"If you watch the incident again, it's not too wrong but Mama is still alive and everything is okay.

"I have no arguments with the Sunderland bench and I have nothing else to say."

Klopp's men face West Ham at Upton Park on Saturday - a club the German was approached by during the close-season following his departure from Borussia Dortmund.

"In the summer, I was not available," he continued. "I'm not sure I should say too much about this.

"I'm lucky I had a lot of interest, West Ham is a good club but it was the wrong time, like all the clubs who approached me.

"Everything is okay. The Hammers, maybe that is more my second name than soft."