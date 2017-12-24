Allegri: Absolutely no problem with Dybala

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri insists there is no problem with Paulo Dybala after the star forward was again on the bench.

Reports of a rift between Dybala and club have developed after Juve vice-president Pavel Nedved this month urged him to "make lots of sacrifices in his private life".

The Argentina international started and scored in the Coppa Italia victory over Genoa midweek but started among the substitutes for the third successive Serie A match as the Bianconeri overcame Roma 1-0 on Saturday.

Dybala was not granted a single minute by Allegri, but he reiterated his desire to keep the 24-year-old fresh for the entire season.

"There is absolutely no problem – the problem would be not having him," Allegri told Premium Sport.

"He has done a lot and will do a lot more for Juventus, but right now I'm choosing other players that are just as important as him. The season is long.

"We needed more solidity tonight because Roma are a very physical team, that's all.

"But Paulo is finding the ideal physical and mental form. He plays in a great team and respects the decisions. It's a moment, but it's absolutely not a problem."

Alessandro Florenzi hit the crossbar and Patrik Schick – who saw a pre-season move to Juve fall through due to a failed medical before joining Roma – was unable to beat Wojciech Szczesny in a one-on-one deep in second-half stoppage time.

Despite Roma being seven points adrift of leaders Napoli, who Juve trail by one, Allegri is not writing them off as challengers for the title.

"We did not close the game out and in the final moments we suffered, partly because of ourselves and a bit because Roma are a great team," he said.

"I have to congratulate the boys, we have rediscovered our mentality. We could've done something more, but winning 1-0 is always nice.

"Roma and Napoli are ahead of the others [in the Scudetto race] and they are used to fighting for the title, but I do not exclude Inter and Lazio."