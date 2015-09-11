Allegri: I want Pogba to play with freedom

Massimiliano Allegri has encouraged Paul Pogba to play with freedom and not burden himself with trying to carry Juventus to success this season.

The responsibility on Pogba has increased following the exits of Arturo Vidal, Andrea Pirlo and Carlos Tevez during the transfer window, and Juve boss Allegri is concerned it is starting to affect the France international.

Pogba cut a subdued figure as Juve lost their opening two Serie A matches of the new season and Allegri is ordering a change of approach, starting in Saturday's clash with Chievo.

He said at Friday's news conference: "In the end Pogba is a 22-year-old guy. A 22-year-old cannot act and play like a 30-year-old. So he must play as he knows how to play and exploit his skills, of which he has many.

"He must put his ideas in place and be calm once again and live and play like a 22-year-old individual because it is right and normal to do so. Too much responsibility has been placed on his shoulders, so much that a normal 22-year-old would struggle to cope."

Allegri is hoping former Manchester United midfielder Pogba can return to the early season form he displayed in helping lead Juve to a 2-0 Supercoppa win over Lazio in Shanghai on August 8.

"He must play again as he knows, just like he did in Shanghai, no more no less," he added.

"Nobody is asking Pogba to score three goals per game or to win games single-handedly. We just ask Paul to play as he knows, a bit more carefree, and make the mistakes a normal 22-year-old makes. That's it. It is easy to understand."