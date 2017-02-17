Allegri jokes 'how is my English?' as Arsenal rumours intensify

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri joked about fresh speculation linking him with Arsenal by providing an update on the progress of his English lessons.

Allegri is among the rumoured candidates to replace under-pressure Arsene Wenger, who is out of contract at the end of the season and reeling after the Gunners were humiliated 5-1 by Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie this week.

But the Juve boss insists speculation has not come from him and opts only to listen to any rumours.

Allegri joked to Sky Italia: "How is my English?

"I started learning before [my time at] Milan – now I have left it.

"They say I will go to Arsenal? You all say that, I just listen."

Allegri was speaking after his Juventus side won their 29th consecutive home Serie A match on Friday, thrashing struggling Palermo 4-1 courtesy of two goals and an assist from Paulo Dybala against his former club.

"The lads ended the first half 2-0 up despite not playing well," Allegri said.

"But we had a good game, even if we granted Palermo a few too many shots from outside the box.

"It was a league match and we got three points which are just as valuable as the ones we got against Inter.

"It is one game less to winning the Scudetto and I congratulate the lads for the way they approached the game."

Juve are back in action with the first leg of their own Champions League tie away to Porto next Wednesday.