Allegri: Juventus do not fear Inter

Juventus have no fear ahead of their Serie A meeting with Inter on Sunday, according to Massimiliano Allegri.

Defending champions Juve have endured a poor start to the campaign, sitting 12th on the table with two wins from their opening seven fixtures.

Roberto Mancini's team are in second position after they were replaced at the summit by Fiorentina last time out.

Inter have not beaten Juve at home in Serie A since 2010 and, despite their poor form, Allegri claimed his players feel no trepidation and are focused on putting in a positive display on Sunday.

"We are not afraid of Inter, we respect them but we have no fear," Allegri said on Saturday.

"They are a great team full of quality players and we are only focused on the fact that in this kind of game every player wants to play.

"It's the Derby d'Italia and we will play in front of 80,000 people, plus there's all those watching it on television.

"All these reasons give us huge motivation to play at our best. It will be crucial go to Milan and play well, especially from a technical point of view."