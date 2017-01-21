Allegri: Juventus have not lost their quality all of a sudden

Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus have no reason to panic following their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina as they remain the team to beat in Serie A.

The Turin giants hold a one-point lead over Roma at the top of the table with a game in hand, but have been less dominant than in previous seasons, suffering four defeats so far this term.

But Allegri insists last weekend's loss does not affect their confidence as they prepare to face Lazio.

"A team does not lose its quality just because it loses a game. We need to keep our heads and remain focused," Allegri told a news conference.

"We are still one point clear at the top but we need to start digging deep for wins if we are to stay there.

"Nothing should be taken for granted in Serie A. We need to go out there and show why we are the best.

"Our results are there for all to see. Winning five titles in a row, it is normal for the bar to continue rising.

"Defending must be done as a unit. We have conceded sloppy goals recently and that needs to change."

Allegri will rest Claudio Marchisio for Sunday's home game against Lazio, while Dani Alves makes his comeback after a lengthy absence due to a fractured leg.