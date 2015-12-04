Allegri: Juventus must stay humble

Massimiliano Allegri has stressed Juventus must remain humble and keep improving if they are to win silverware this campaign following their 2-0 Serie A win over Lazio on Friday.

An own goal from Santiago Gentiletti and a fine finish from Paulo Dybala saw Juventus record their fifth consecutive Serie A victory and Allegri was buoyed by the result.

"It wasn't easy because we came into the game on the back of an intense period," he said.

"It was a solid display. Lazio have a lot of quality. We can improve the technical aspect of our game, but we were compact and the result was what mattered most.

"We showed a great desire to keep a clean sheet and bring home the full three points. The team pressed high and spent a lot of energy. After the break, we focused on our defensive duties more than on attacking.

"What is really important to me is that everybody realises we have to work hard and remain humble in order to achieve things. We can still improve. We have to keep moving and playing well.

"The league is still long and we also play in other competitions. Everybody will play his part. We are not looking at others, but only looking at what we are doing ourselves.

"It was important to come away with the win. We've got another important game midweek, we want to top our Champions League group."

Juventus travel to Sevilla on Tuesday as they aim to clinch top spot in Group D.