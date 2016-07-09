Allegri: Juventus want sixth Scudetto and Champions League glory

Massimiliano Allegri says Juventus' main objective for the coming season is to win a sixth straight Serie A title, but he is planning a fresh assault at Champions League glory.

Allegri's first season in charge at Juventus Stadium resulted in a league and Coppa Italia double, while the Turin giants were denied a famous treble by losing out to Barcelona in the Champions League final.

Juve repeated their domestic success last season to clinch a record fifth straight league title, but were knocked out of Europe's premier competition in the last 16 by Bayern Munich.

The head coach is about to embark on his third season at the helm and, while he admits maintaining Juve's domestic dominance is his main focus, Allegri is rallying the troops for another long stay in Europe.

"Winning the sixth Scudetto is our primary objective this season, as well as having a good Champions League campaign," Allegri told the official Juventus website.

"And when I say a good Champions League campaign, I mean our objective needs to be to go as far as possible and win it. You also need that bit of good fortune, particularly in the Champions League.

"It's our objective alongside the league, the Coppa Italia and the Super Cup. We want to achieve these goals and we need to create the conditions to do that.

"That said, we need to take it steady, work every day and lay the foundations for a great season between now and 31 August, when the campaign gets underway."