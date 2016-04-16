Allegri keen to learn from Barca stumble

Massimiliano Allegri says Juventus must learn from Barcelona's recent stumbles as they bid to wrap up a fifth consecutive Serie A title.

Juve are six points clear of Napoli at the top of the table with six games remaining in the race for the Scudetto.

But Allegri does not believe Juve can afford to relax, citing the case of Barca, who have won just one of their last five games in all competitions and are now out of the Champions League and only three points clear in La Liga.

"Any error could be extremely costly," said Allegri. "I look to the example of Barcelona – a week ago people assumed they had won the Liga and were Champions League favourites.

"Fast forward seven days and their lead in the Liga has been cut to three points and they are out of Europe.

"Until it is mathematically decided, we cannot assume anything is done and dusted. We've won 21 of the last 22 games, but that counts for nothing unless we get the Scudetto."

Forward Paulo Dybala is back in full training having not played since suffering a muscle injury against Torino on March 20.

But Allegri is unsure whether to risk the Argentina international from the start, adding: "I have to evaluate Dybala's condition carefully. We have Simone Zaza suspended, so we need to decide what is the best option.

"If he's not fit to start, we'll see about using him towards the end."

Allegri has reportedly agreed to extend his contract with the club, but, asked when the deal would be made official, he said: "We've got three games over the next eight days, so there are more important things to focus on.

"Once again I say there won't be any problems. We just need to sit down to plan the future, both sporting and economic."