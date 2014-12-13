Allegri looking to make changes for Samp test

Italian champions Juve secured their progress to the UEFA Champions League last 16 with a 0-0 home draw against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Juve are three points clear at the top of Serie A, but could double that gap at least temporarily as they kick off two-and-a-half hours before second-placed Roma.

Allegri's side are sure to face a tough test at Juventus Stadium, though, as Sampdoria sit fourth in the table having lost just once all season.

But the former Milan boss is still planning on making full use of his squad against Sinisa Mihajlovic's men.

"I still need to decide who plays tomorrow but there may be some changes compared to Tuesday's game," Allegri said in a press conference on Saturday.

"I still have some question marks as to who will play in midfield and up front tomorrow.

"Angelo Ogbonna will play in place of Giorgio Chiellini. He's in good shape and is always ready when he's called upon."

Juve have a remarkable record at Juventus Stadium, where they last tasted defeat in any competition back in April 2013, but Allegri knows his side cannot afford to be complacent against Sampdoria.

"Samp are having a good season so far. They have excellent players and the manager has instilled a lot of enthusiasm," he added.

"It's tough to score past Samp. They thrive off dead-ball situations and have nothing to lose.

"We need to be on top form to beat them. Important we play well on a technical level & stop them breaking on the counter.

"We can't throw away all the hard work we've done so far in Serie A."