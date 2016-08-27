Allegri marvels at 'exceptional' Khedira

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri lauded Sami Khedira as "exceptional" after the German's second goal in as many games clinched a 1-0 Serie A win at Lazio on Saturday.

The Germany international only made 20 appearances in the league last term due to a combination of injury and others being favoured instead, but he is enjoying a fine start to the new season as a key part of Juve's midfield.

Khedira scored the first goal in Juve's 2-1 defeat of Fiorentina last time out and then his smart finish across Federico Marchetti secured all three points in the capital on Saturday.

And Allegri could not hide his satisfaction, singling him out for praise during his post-match musings.

"All great players have to feel well," he said to Sky Sport Italia.

"He's a great professional like all the guys I have available here. He's an exceptional player; few have his power."

The match was played in extreme heat in Rome, with the referee agreeing to a drinks break midway through the first half and, although he believes his side could have been better, Allegri was content given the conditions.

"We are not at our best, but it is only the second game of the season," he added.

"It was unthinkable to play a complete 90 minutes in this heat. Lazio started strong, but we were improved from a technical perspective after half-time."