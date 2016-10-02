Allegri pleased with Juventus' maturity

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was proud of the "maturity" his side showed in a 3-0 success at Empoli.

Gonzalo Higuain's brace and Paulo Dybala's strike – all within a five-minute second-half spell – proved the difference at the Stadio Carlo Castellani as Juve stayed top of Serie A.

After the win, Allegri described a job well done, having been frustrated for the first hour before Dybala broke through.

"The boys were very good," he told Mediaset Premium. "It was not easy here, we were not looking good on the field and Empoli had done well.

"In the first half, we were split in half and we conceded too many giveaways. However, in the second half we did better and, after the first goal, it was quite simple.

"On the technical side, we played a better game than at other times. The maturity with which we played after [making it] 3-0 was important, but we can still improve."