Allegri pleased with Pogba return

Massimiliano Allegri was pleased to see Paul Pogba make his return to first-team action by scoring the opener in Juventus' 1-1 home draw with Cagliari on Saturday.

The France midfielder had been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in Juve's UEFA Champions League last-16 meeting with Borussia Dortmund in March.

However, Pogba managed a 63-minute run-out at Juventus Stadium, firing in a deflected effort on the stroke of half-time, before Luca Rossettini snatched a point late on for the Serie A strugglers.

"Paul put in a decent display and is in good physical condition," said Allegri. "It was important for him to regain his judgement of distances in the middle of the park."

Pogba will be expected to feature in the second leg of Juve's Champions League semi-final at Real Madrid on Wednesday, having sat out the home leg, which ended in a 2-1 win for the Italian champions.

But Allegri insists he is yet to settle on a starting XI for the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I won't know my starting line-up right until the last minute," he added. "We know it will be a very difficult game in Madrid and a different one entirely, a more attacking affair.

"We passed up four or five decent chances in the first leg - we'll have to put them away at the Bernabeu if we want to go through."