Allegri: Pogba's best is yet to come

Massimiliano Allegri believes Paul Pogba has not yet hit his peak and backed the midfielder to get even better at Juventus this season.

The likes of Barcelona and Manchester City are said to be interested in signing Pogba, with the 22-year-old having established himself as one of Europe's best players in recent seasons.

Pogba has been handed the iconic number 10 jersey at Juve this season, and Allegri expects the France international to thrive with the added expectation that brings.

"I think that he has the capability to play as a top player, to understand the flow of the game," said the Juve boss. "Lest we forget that Pogba has played a lot of games for Juventus in the last few years since he arrived.

"He has grown a lot. And this season we expect a leap from him in terms of presence on the pitch so that his team mates can lean on him."

Allegri was speaking after his side secured the Supercoppa Italiana with a 2-0 win over Lazio in Shanghai, with the performance of goalscorer Mario Mandzukic - a close-season arrival from Atletico Madrid - particularly pleasing the head coach.

He added: "I think that Mandzukic is a great player otherwise I would not give my approval to bring him in.

"Apart from his character, I think that he moves very well in attack. Apart from the goal, I think he has also showed some good individual skills for our second goal.

"Its normal that he still needs to know his team mates but I would say that I am very happy about his performance especially because he missed a great chance but then recovered immediately after by scoring the opener."