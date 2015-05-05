Allegri rues late Llorente miss in Juve triumph

Massimiliano Allegri lavished praised on his Juventus side, but was left disappointed that Fernando Llorente failed to convert a late chance that would have given them a 3-1 first-leg lead in their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Juve turned in great performance in Turin and deservedly took the lead when former Real man Alvaro Morata tapped in the rebound from Carlos Tevez's initial saved shot.

Cristiano Ronaldo made it 1-1 by the break when he nodded in James Rodriguez's superb cross, but Tevez's second half penalty ensured a 2-1 victory for Juve.

It could have been even better for Juve had Llorente headed home a great opportunity in injury time from Andrea Pirlo's pin-point free-kick.

"I'm sorry because we could have won 3-1, we could have done better with the final chance of Llorente," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"But I would have settled for beating Real Madrid 2-1 before the match and getting ahead before Madrid. Now we have to prepare, do well and get to the final."

Allegri believes that Juve have been rewarded for a series of mature displays in reaching the final four and was happy with the way his team pressed the ball throughout.

"Playing a game like that against Real is extraordinary," he added. "We conceded very little and played with great intensity.

"Whatever happens, in this Champions League we have played with great maturity. I thank the players."