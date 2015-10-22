Allegri is ruining Dybala - Zamparini

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has criticised Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri over his treatment of Paulo Dybala this campaign.

The Argentine attacker left Palermo for Juventus ahead of the 2015-16 season for an initial transfer fee of €32 million, but he has yet to win over Allegri as he has mainly been warming the bench.

Dybala again started from the bench in his side's scoreless Champions League draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday and Zamparini has hit out at Allegri for not believing in the former Palermo star.

"Allegri is on track to ruin Dybala," Zamparini told Radio Sportiva.

"Dybala is football, but Allegri is not. Dybala should be given freedom to roam from the right wing and do his own thing, just like Lionel Messi.

"Allegri is destroying the work of Antonio Conte. He has confusing ideas.

"Dybala showed what he is capable of in the seven minutes he played against Monchengladbach. He would be playing more often under a coach like Roberto Mancini."

The 21-year-old has netted four goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for Juventus so far.