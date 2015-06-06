Allegri sees Juve progress in defeat

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri maintains his side have progressed under his stewardship this term, but he lamented the nature of Barcelona's second goal in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final loss.

The Italian champions were beaten 3-1 in Berlin thanks to goals from Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar, as their hopes of a first European title since 1996 were ended.

After Alvaro Morata had cancelled out Rakitic's fourth-minute opener, Gianluigi Buffon failed to hold a shot from Lionel Messi, allowing Suarez to effectively seal Barca's victory.

While Neymar may have had the final say - netting after he had earlier seen a header disallowed for an unintentional handball - Allegri was left frustrated by Barca's second goal, but he remained upbeat after his first season in charge.

"We had an extraordinary season, a great final and in our best moment of the game conceded a silly goal," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"There were the chances to equalise, but Barcelona have three amazing players in attack and you have to take your opportunities.

"At that moment we were pushing for the second goal and left ourselves open to concede on the counter from a goal-kick.

"I think Juventus have had a remarkable season with the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia and reaching the Champions League final. What more could we have done?

"Now our task is to consolidate our position in the top eight of Europe, which in turn will make us even stronger in Serie A."