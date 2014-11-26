Allegri targeting top spot after Malmo victory

The Serie A champions secured a 2-0 victory at Malmo on Wednesday to ensure they only need a point at home to leaders Atletico Madrid next month to progress.

Second-half goals from strike duo Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez put Juve on the brink of securing a top-two finish with one game remaining.

Allegri knows last year's beaten finalists Atleti, who hammered Olympiacos 4-0 on Wednesday, will take some beating, but the former Milan coach is eyeing a victory by more than one goal that would see Juve secure top spot.

He said: "In the last round we will be facing a team who were so close to win the Champions League last season so it will be a great game.

"We need a great performance because we need a positive result to qualify and most of all we can still finish first in the group by winning with a two-goal margin."

Juve midfielder Claudio Marchisio echoed Allegri's sentiments following a hard-fought win in Sweden, in which Erik Johansson's late red card for a second bookable offence added insult to injury for the hosts.

"We suffered Malmo's pressure in the first half, but we improved after the break and got three very important points," said Marchisio.

"Now we are awaiting the game against Atletico knowing that a draw could be enough, but our aim is to win and clinch the top spot."