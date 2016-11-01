Allegri urges Juventus to seal qualification with win

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri urged his side to seal qualification from Champions League Group H with a win over Lyon on Wednesday.

A victory for the Serie A champions would guarantee progression after collecting seven points from their opening three group games.

Juventus beat Lyon 1-0 when they met two weeks ago, but Allegri has warned against complacency, pointing to the French side's 2-1 victory at Toulouse at the weekend as evidence of their strength.

"Lyon played well against us and had a good away win at the weekend but we cannot waste what we did in Lyon two weeks ago," Allegri told a media conference.

"We respect Lyon because they are a very good team, with two dangerous forwards who can trouble any side.

"We are doing well but we can obviously improve.

"Tomorrow qualification is in our hands and after that we can think about first place. Let's do one thing at a time. The most important thing is getting a positive result, knowing it won't be easy."

Allegri revealed that Claudio Marchisio will return after starting on the bench for the 2-1 win over Napoli at the weekend, but otherwise kept his cards close to his chest regarding the Juventus side.

"Marchisio will certainly play tomorrow. He gives us experience and quality, and has improved a lot in recent years as a deep-lying playmaker," he said.

"Khedira will also play, but don't ask me who the third midfielder will be because I'm not going to tell you."