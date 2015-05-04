Allegri vindicated by Juventus success

Massimiliano Allegri is happy to let Juventus' results back up his leadership of the team as they prepare to host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Tuesday's first-leg clash in Turin will see Juve play in the competition's final four for the first time since their run to the 2003 final.

After a three-and-a-half-year reign at Milan ended in underwhelming disappointment last term, Allegri was perhaps a surprise choice to replace three-time Serie A-winning Juve coach Antonio Conte in July.

However, having led Juve to a fourth Scudetto in as many seasons, the Coppa Italia final and further in Europe than Conte managed, Allegri is satisfied with his accomplishments so far.

When asked if his season was a good response for any doubters, Allegri responded: "I have absolutely nothing to say.

"In the end, all that counts in football are the results. At the start of the season, everyone can talk, and at the end all the remains are the results.

"For me, what matters is what I've done so far for Juventus. I think the results have been fairly good, and I'm proud."

Turning his attentions to the visit of Real, Allegri knows his players will need to be at the top of their game to cause an upset against the defending champions.

"If we're talking about a Champions League semi-final, we're talking about top teams," Allegri added.

"When you play these games you have to play... I don't want to say a perfect game, because there's no such thing, but you have to do great things in attack and defence.

"I don't think that Juventus-Real Madrid and Real Madrid-Juventus are two games which will end 0-0, so we have to be good, especially in attack.

"They're European champions, so they might be slight favourites ahead of us.

"But it's not a semi-final where we have nothing to lose. If we lose we won't make the final."