Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve's SPAL stalemate

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is refusing to panic over the muscle problem that could force Giorgio Chiellini out of the Italy squad.

Chiellini, 33, was replaced in the 81st minute of Juve's frustrating 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened SPAL on Saturday.

Any absence could prove a big blow with the Scudetto race in the balance, although Allegri does not believe the issue is serious.

However, the 96-cap veteran may be required to sit out the Azzurri's upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England.

"Chiellini has muscular fatigue, but at the moment we don't have any more on that," Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

Juve's failure to win for the first time in 13 league matches means Napoli can close the gap back to two points when they host Genoa on Sunday.

0- Juventus haven't found the net in a competitive match played on the road for the first time since last September, against Barcelona. Stop. March 17, 2018

Allegri was not surprised by a sluggish performance in what was the Bianconeri's fourth match in 11 days.

"People expected us to drop points a couple of weeks ago against Lazio. We dropped them tonight. These things happen," he said.

"Now we need some rest, because we are playing on three fronts and we need everyone.

"It's only human that when you are top of the Serie A table, in the Champions League quarter-finals and the Coppa Italia final, you can miss a beat and lack energy once in a while."

Meanwhile, SPAL boss Leonardo Semplici was delighted by a result that he says provides fresh belief in the fight against relegation after they moved out of the drop zone.

"There's a long way to go, but SPAL showed that not only do we belong in Serie A, but we have what it takes to achieve our objective," he said.