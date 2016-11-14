Allegri wants Juventus to emulate Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wants his side evoke of the spirit of the Chicago Bulls and claim a sixth consecutive Serie A title.

Michael Jordan's Bulls won six NBA titles over the course of eight years in the 1990s and Allegri believes his players are producing the football equivalent.

The Turin giants have won five Serie A titles in a row since 2011-12 and have made a promising start to the season.

"This is a year where the enthusiasm and desire to win have to stay with us right until the end. We have to think about winning the legendary sixth consecutive title each time we enter the pitch," Allegri told Tuttosport.

"It is not a small matter to go for your sixth Scudetto in a row and neither was winning 25 out of 26 games last season [after an underwhelming start]. I was thinking back about it during the close season and counting the wins...

"And it is not a small matter to have won 10 out of your opening 12 fixtures like we have done this season either. The fans should be enjoying it, without taking things for granted.

"We are all in this together as we try to become legends, like Jordan's Bulls in the 1990s.

"Juventus are not going to try to look like Barcelona out there on the pitch. Juventus are Juventus, Barcelona are Barcelona and Bayern Munich are Bayern Munich. We have to work on our strengths, like our tactics and our cleverness, because that is where Italians excel."

Juventus sit atop of the Serie A table with 30 points from 12 games, holding a four-point lead over second-placed Roma.