Allegri would welcome Higuain with open arms

Massimiliano Allegri would welcome Gonzalo Higuain with open arms if the Napoli striker were to join Juventus.

The Serie A champions are keen to sign a new striker following the departure of Alvaro Morata to Real Madrid and they have allegedly selected Higuain as the ideal replacement.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici revealed on Friday that Juventus are indeed interested in signing the Argentina international, but stressed that a transfer is still far away at this stage.

Allegri is keeping a close eye on the situation and believes the former Real Madrid forward would be a fine addition.

"Higuain? Great players are always welcome," Allegri told reporters when asked about Juventus' interest in the striker.

"We need champions with a lot of quality to compete at the highest level."

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus, with Manchester United supposedly keen to lure the Frenchman back to Old Trafford, but Allegri is hopeful the midfielder will stay put.

"The France internationals will return on August 7. Both Evra and Pogba? They are both Juventus players and I hope they will stay," Allegri added.

"I am counting on Pogba."