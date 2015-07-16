Allen: Different owners would have sacked Rodgers

Manager Brendan Rodgers would have lost his job under different ownership, according to Joe Allen, though the Liverpool midfielder attempted to shift the blame on the club's playing squad.

Liverpool endured a disappointing 2014-15 Premier League campaign after only managing to finish sixth in the standings, a far cry from their runners-up display the season prior.

Rodgers came under increased scrutiny following Liverpool's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, though he was spared the axe, as assistant Colin Pascoe and coach Mike Marsh were shown the door.

Allen conceded the Liverpool boss was fortunate to survive for another season.

"Yeah, of course, some owners may have been less tolerant after the way the season went," the Wales international said in quotes published by the Mirror.

"But the players we've got here are all honest players who take responsibility.

"At the end of the day, we were the ones who let the supporters, the manager and the staff down - and ourselves down as well.

"It's as simple as that.

"So it's up to us to get back out there and get back to the levels we know we can reach."