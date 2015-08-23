Alli hails 'dream come true' after Leicester goal

Dele Alli hailed "a dream come true" after scoring his first goal for Tottenham in their 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

Midfielder Alli netted the opening goal nine minutes from time in Saturday's Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium as he headed home Nacer Chadli's chipped cross.

However, Tottenham were left to settle for a point, with his strike immediately cancelled out by Riyad Mahrez, who latched on to Jamie Vardy's flick-on and levelled with a fine finish.

Despite the disappointment of that setback, 19-year-old Alli - who joined Tottenham from MK Dons in February - was thrilled to open his account for the London club.

"First of all, I'm delighted to get some game time," Alli told Tottenham's official website. "Everyone wants to play as much as they can and I'm thankful to the gaffer for bringing me on.

"I found myself in the box and it was a natural reaction to put it in the net. I went straight over to the Spurs fans and thank them for their support.

"It was a dream come true, I wanted to score that first goal and I was so happy to do it but when they scored straight after, it completely killed it.

"I'd definitely say we were the stronger team but you can't take anything away from Leicester, they've started the season so well and it's a tough place to come and win, but we should have taken the three points."