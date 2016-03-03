Alli: Palace stunner was pure natural instinct

It was just natural instinct to flick it over and finish it off. Thankfully I caught it cleanly and it went in

The 19-year-old, who has scored seven goals in 26 league appearances since arriving from MK Dons for £5 million last summer, underlined his status as one of the Premier League’s breakthrough talents with a stunning individual finish at Selhurst Park at the end of January.

With Mauricio Pochettino’s side tied at 1-1 with the south Londoners, Alli received Christian Eriksen’s knock-down, nonchalantly flicked the ball over both his and Mile Jedinak’s head and smashed the ball home from 20 yards to keep the Lilywhites’ hopes of securing a first top-flight title since 1960/61 alive.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo about his his top three goals in 2015/16, the youngster said: “That was all just natural instinct. We were looking for the win and pushing on them [Palace], and it was just natural instinct to flick it over and finish it off. Thankfully I caught it cleanly and it went in.”

Photography: Shamil Tanna