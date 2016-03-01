In the mag: Alli, Mahrez, Payet & Bellerin! Solskjaer One-on-One! Vieira on NYCFC!

If you're looking for interviews, you've come to the right place. FourFourTwo has been busy this month. Very busy. It's our special interview edition and we have exclusives with more than 50 players new and old. Yes, you heard that right, more than 50.

Our cover feature is with Europe's hottest young player right now - and the good news is he's English. We sit down with Dele Alli to find out how the shoo-in for Premier League Young Player of the Year rose from League One to a title challenge with Tottenham Hotspur in under a year. Next stop: France and a key role for England at Euro 2016. The 19-year-old also tells us about THAT goal at Crystal Palace, sin bins at MK Dons, his attempts to cook scrambled eggs and his love for Stevie G.

But it doesn't end there: we've spoken to three more players who have also taken the Premier League by storm this season. Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez meets Filbert Fox for a FourFourTwo photoshoot before telling us why he thought Leicester were a rugby club when they first tried to sign him.

West Ham United's new hero Dimitri Payet sends chills down FFT's spine by warning us about his temperamental side, while speedster Hector Bellerin talks Arsenal before turning to the important matters of the day - fish and chips, clowns and why dolphins are better than sharks. He's from Barcelona.

This month's One-on-One is with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as FFT headed to Norway to catch up with Manchester United's Champions League hero of 1999, now back in his homeland for a second spell as manager of Molde. Does he mind being called a super-sub? Why did Fergie piss him off just minutes before that famous goal against Bayern Munich in Camp Nou? Did he really sing a song about a fox to endear himself to Cardiff City's players? And would he rather play for Louis van Gaal or be eaten by a hungry bear?

The new MLS season starts on Sunday and we have an exclusive interview with Patrick Vieira ahead of his first game in charge of New York City. Vieira explains why he never planned to become a coach...

It's 20 years since Newcastle's great entertainers came so close to winning the Premier League. FFT remembers Kevin Keegan's daring but doomed title chasers. We speak to Sir Les and team-mates, while Faustino Asprilla explains how Newcastle wasn't quite the seaside resort he was expecting.

FFT investigates the truth behind Chinese football after a mad month of spending on the likes of Ramires and Alex Teixeira, while in Action Replay we also look back at the curious competition that was the Anglo-Italian Cup. Batistuta against Southend? Hagi against Notts County? It really happened.

We visit four Wycombe players sharing a house in Buckinghamshire (what could go wrong?) as well as meeting the unknown superstars - the players who are unknown in Europe but are household names elsewhere. We've even spoken to the Bhutanese Ronaldo, better known as CG7, of course.

In Upfront, Tim Cahill tells us about the most important games of his career, we find out about kung-fu-foot-volleyball (it's a thing, apparently) and visit a street named Football. Not Football Road. Football.

Lucas Moura is our interviewee in Planet Football as he tells us why it's a matter of time before Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League and why he enjoys listening to, er, Phil Collins.

There's also the story of the team who were deducted 76 points in Romania (all the best, lads, you're going to need it) as well as a chat with Kaka, Gerrard, Lampard, Pirlo & Co. Stateside.

Swansea's set-piece specialist Gylfi Sigurdsson explains how to take the perfect free-kick in Performance, while Manchester City's Brazilian ace Fernando gives a defensive midfield masterclass.

The April 2016 issue of FourFourTwo magazine was brought to you by Dele Alli, Riyad Mahrez, Dimitri Payet, Hector Bellerin, Patrick Vieira, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Faustino Asprilla, Les Ferdinand, Kaka, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, Tim Cahill, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fernando, Diego Costa, Ossie Ardiles, Kevin Doyle, Kyle Beckerman, Benny Feilhaber, Ian Wright, Sebastian Giovinco, Giovani dos Santos, Maurice Edu, Jan Aage Fjortoft, Marc Bartra, Rob Lee, Philippe Albert, John Beresford, Lee Clark, Lucas Moura, Simao Sabrosa, Ken Charlery, Don Rogers, Paul Hart, Karl Robinson, Dejan Damjanovic, Jason Jarrett, Ronnie Radford, Warren Barton, Scott Minto, Gabriel Skinner, Max Kretzschmar, Daniel Rowe, Kevin Payne, Robert Carmona, Jason McCarthy, Alex Lynch, Andrew Howard, Gareth Ainsworth, Elkeson, Itumeleng Khune, Victor Nunez, Oguzhan Ozyakup and Chencho Gyeltshen, AKA the Bhutanese Ronaldo. Available from March 2 in print, on iPad and on iPhone or SUBSCRIBE!