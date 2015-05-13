Alonso optimistic Fiorentina can progress

Marcos Alonso knows Fiorentina will need to conjure up a "perfect" display against Sevilla to reach the UEFA Europa League final but believes they can pull off an astonishing fightback.

Defending champions Sevilla look destined to reach the final in Warsaw on May 27 after securing a 3-0 first-leg victory last Thursday.

The odds are heavily stacked against the Serie A club ahead of Thursday's second leg at Stadio Artemio Franchi, but defender Alonso believes it is all to play for.

He said: "I think we're capable of doing it. Let's hope we get the luck that we lacked there. I believe we can do it 100 per cent.

"If we can play like we did in the first leg and have a bit more luck, we can do it.

"Many things can happen over 90 minutes. We can't know now what will happen. After losing 3-0, we can't afford to make any mistakes now. We've got to play a perfect game with confidence and optimism.

"Without a doubt it'd be fantastic to get to Warsaw, so it's a very important game tomorrow."