Alonso: Spain have to react after Dutch loss

A stunning 5-1 defeat to Netherlands has left Vicente Del Bosque's men with much work to do in Group B.

Real Madrid midfielder Alonso has called on his team-mates to bounce back against a Chile side they defeated at the last World Cup.

"Chile always raises very brave games, they are very aggressive," said Alonso on Sunday. "Chile may have similar characteristics to the Netherlands, (but) we will be able to have better control against Chile.

"Chile knows us well, but we also know them. We know the style of play they have.

"We want to show that we have many things to say, that despite the bad result, we can compete.

"We can all go home, or we can keep fighting. It is the group that has to react."

Team-mate Cesc Fabregas expects a tough encounter on Wednesday but has warned against people writing his country off.

As defending world and European champions, Spain have dominated international football in recent years, something Fabregas feels will be of great benefit as they look to turn things around in Brazil.

"Let's go out and give everything," he said. "It will be a hotly contested match.

"We have to come out on top. We'll try until the last minute.

"We have to think what this team have done in the last six years - we have made history. We are a team who know what is at stake. We must be brave and win.

"The team is trained to attack and win the game. We have many players with a high level."