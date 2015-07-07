Alonso tips Gerrard for Galaxy glory

Steven Gerrard may be synonymous with Liverpool, but the former England skipper will be a huge success in MLS following his move to LA Galaxy.

That is the view of Gerrard's former team-mate Xabi Alonso, who is in no doubt that Gerrard will inspire those in the StubHub Center dressing room in the same way he did across 17 years in the first-team squad at Anfield.

Alonso played with Gerrard for five seasons between 2004 and 2009, the midfielders dovetailing to great effect in a period where Liverpool competed in two UEFA Champions League finals - famously winning in 2005 - one semi-final and one quarter-final, as well as lifting the FA Cup and finishing second in the Premier League.

And the World Cup-winning Spaniard, now of Bayern Munich, expects Gerrard to have a massive impact both on and off the pitch stateside.

"I was pleased for him, because I think that for him it's always difficult to say goodbye to your home in Liverpool but I think that for him it's going to be a great experience," Alonso told the Galaxy's official website.

"He has achieved everything at Liverpool, and to try the experience I'm sure he'll enjoy his life in LA. Galaxy for the last few years have been doing really well, the MLS is growing and he will be a push for the league and for LA Galaxy.

"I was lucky enough to play with him for years and I can assure you he is one of the best I've played alongside. For him to be playing in the MLS, for sure it will increase. He's an inspiration, he's a leader and he will bring American football closer to Europe.

"He's always been leading by example and because of that, the young players can learn a lot from him. He's always been helpful to the managers and coaches because he's had great experience and for sure he's going to be a success for LA Galaxy.

"I think everyone has noticed the impact he's had on all the team's he's played, because he's such an important player. He likes to have the ball, he can score goals, he can give assists, he can defend, he can attack and everything is in his game.

"That's why he's been so important for Liverpool, why he's a Liverpool legend and living history.

"He's a great team-mate, a great guy, very down to earth, very humble. Even though he has achieved almost everything he's really nice to get on with and it will be great for them."