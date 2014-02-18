Alves: Barcelona up for Man City challenge

Two of the most attacking sides in European football meet at the Etihad Stadium later on Tuesday in the first leg of their last 16 clash, and Alves is confident that the Catalans can edge the tie to progress to the next round.

Gerardo Martino's side have not reached the heights of previous seasons so far during this campaign but still sit top of La Liga and are into the Copa del Rey final, as well as the last 16 of the Champions League.

Full-back Alves admits that Barca have had to rise to stronger challenges than they have previously faced this term, but he is relishing the prospect of facing Manuel Pellegrini's free-flowing side.

"That's what's great about football, that you have situations like this to see what are you able to do," he said ahead of Tuesday's clash.

"I think this team (Barcelona) has already won it all, has already won so much, now football has big challenges and those who are not prepared for those challenges will be left behind on the road.

"I bet that, for sure, some teams didn't want to get City, but I'm also sure some at City didn't want to get Barca. So, we are balanced in this, now we have to unbalance it in the pitch.

"We will have to compete, we will have to play and I wish the one that deserves to be in the next round is the one who advances. Hopefully, it will be us."