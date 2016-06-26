Alves jets into Turin for Juve medical

Dani Alves has landed in Turin ahead of his long-anticipated move from Barcelona to Juventus, with a medical set for Monday.

The Brazil defender has been at Barca since 2008, winning six Liga titles and four Copa del Reys and lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy on three occasions in his time at Camp Nou.

However, Alves had a break clause inserted into his contract, which is due to expire at the end of next season, enabling him to move to Serie A champions Juve on a free transfer.

Juve posted on their Twitter account on Sunday: "Look who's just landed in Turin! Welcome, @DaniAlvesD2!"

They later confirmed on their website that the full-back's medical is now the only barrier to his signature.

Alves made 391 appearances for Barca, scoring 21 goals.