Alves 'surprised' by support in racism row

During Barca's 3-2 win at El Madrigal on Sunday, a banana was thrown from the crowd at the feet of the Brazilian as he prepared to take a corner.

In response, Alves peeled the fruit and took a bite before taking the set-piece, gaining worldwide praise for his handling of the situation.

Players from all around the world tweeted to show their support in the aftermath, with FIFA president Sepp Blatter also condemning the actions of the fan, who has subsequently been given a life ban by Villarreal.

And in an interview with Radio Globo, Brazil international Alves said the backing he had received had come as a shock.

"I was surprised by everyone's support," he stated. "It was something I did without thinking about the impact.

"The world has evolved and we have to evolve with it.

"If I could, I would put the supporter's photo on the internet to embarrass him."

Alves also hit out at the state of Spanish society, as well as FIFA, who he believes have focused too much recently on the way Barca conduct their business at youth level.

"There is racism (in Spain) against foreigners," he added. "They sell the country as first world, but in some things they're backward.

"FIFA should worry about more important things than La Masia. They should pay more attention to more serious things."