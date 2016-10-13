Alves tells Valencia: Please no more penalties!

Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves has called on his side to take greater care in the penalty area, despite his phenomenal record of saving spot-kicks.

The Brazilian could not stop Los Che going down 2-0 to Atletico Madrid before the international break, despite spurning both Antoine Griezmann and Gabi from 12 yards.

That save extended his LaLiga record of saved penalties - he has stopped 19 of the 37 he has faced in Spain's top flight.

After struggling early in the season, 18th-placed Valencia travel to Sporting Gijon on Sunday before hosting title-chasing Barcelona a week later, a game Alves can expect to be busy in.

"The notoriety can change the way that players take penalties," Alves told Marca.

"But every penalty that is stopped brings more responsibility. Hopefully there will be no penalties in the game next weekend against Barcelona!

"Since childhood I have found it quite easy to stop them. I have my technique, but I still don't like the situation, it makes me very nervous."

Alves was linked with a move to Barca after Claudio Bravo's switch to Manchester City, although the Catalan club eventually signed Jasper Cillessen.

Now into his sixth season at Mestalla, Alves wants to extend his contract, which runs until 2019.

"I will do everything I can [to stay], but it all depends on the club," he explained.

"We are in a transition, we changed coaches. [Cesare] Prandelli is getting to know the players, he wants to implement his way of playing, but we are confident it will work perfectly."