Alves wants Barca extension not PSG - Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc denied he will sign Dani Alves, claiming the Brazilian full-back wants to stay at Barcelona.

Alves' future has sparked speculation for most of this season, with the Brazil international linked with a move away from Camp Nou after he slammed club directors for saying he was "chasing money".

But while PSG are widely considered Alves' preferred destination, Blanc declared on Sunday that the French champions will not be recruiting the 32-year-old.

"I can say that Dani Alves will not come to PSG," Blanc said on beIN Sports in France.

"I don't think so. Alves' contract with Barcelona is ending and he wants to renew with them. At the end of the day, this is all a game."

Alves has claimed he will announce his future plans after Saturday's UEFA Champions League final where Barcelona face Juventus in Berlin.