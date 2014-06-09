Alves wants Brazil-Argentina final

The hosts begin their quest for a sixth world title in the tournament opener against Croatia in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's men are favourites to lift the World Cup on home soil, while South American rivals Argentina are also well-fancied to claim the trophy for a third time.

A meeting between the two in Rio de Janeiro on July 13 is a possibility, and it is one that Barcelona right-back Alves would relish.

"If I could choose, I'd like a Brazil versus Argentina final," Alves said.

"It would be a pretty cool game. To win against a rival... would give us a special taste."

Alves also insisted that he is happy Brazil are able to rely on his Barca team-mate Neymar, who is widely expected to be the star of their campaign, but played down suggestions that Scolari's side will be totally dependent on the 22-year-old.

"Any team that relies on (Argentina's Lionel) Messi, or Neymar is happy, because there is someone to trust," Alves added.

"In my view, Neymar is not the dependency of our squad, he is our difference maker."