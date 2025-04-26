Hakan Çalhanoglu strike cancelled out Tammy Abraham's opener in the first leg

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid as the two giants of Spanish football go head-to-head today in the final of the 2025 Copa del Rey.

Set to be played at Sevilla's recently renovated Estadio La Cartuja, the showdown between Spain's two biggest sides is set to be watched by millions of people around the world.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how you can watch the Copa del Rey final, with details on Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Date: Saturday, 26 April 2025

• Kick-off time: 9pm BST / 4pm ET

• Venue: Estadio La Cartuja, Seville

• TV & streaming: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN (US) | DAZN (Australia)

• Free stream: RTVE Play (Spain)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch the Copa del Rey final for free?

You can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final for free in the host country of Spain.

The game is being shown by the public broadcaster RTVE, with TV coverage on the main La 1 TV channel, and live streaming on the RTVE Play streaming platform.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're travelling away from Spain this weekend you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Barcelona vs Real Madrid, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Premier Sports. Virgin TV customers can subscribe to Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 and get access to Premier Sports 1 & 2.

For Sky customers, the Premier Sports Pack (Premier Sports 1 & 2 & LaLigaTV) costs from only £11.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Video customers can add Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 a month and get access to Premier Sports 1 & 2 & LaLigaTV.

Kick-off is at 21:00 BST on Saturday evening.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the US

ESPN+ is the home of the Copa del Rey in the US, and that's where you can find a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream.

You can get an ESPN+ subscription from $11.99 a month, with savings of 15% for an annual plan at $119.99 a year. You can also find good value by bundling with Disney+ and Hulu for $16.99 a month.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Match Preview

The Copa del Rey final this Saturday promises to be another iconic chapter in the fierce rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two Spanish giants will meet at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, and with both teams in solid form, fans are in for a treat on all fronts.

Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, have enjoyed a resurgence this season, with Raphinha's performance already prompting early shouts for the Ballon d'Or. Robert Lewandowski’s clinical finishing up front has been key to their success, and they’ll be hoping to lift the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2021.

On the other hand, Real Madrid, led by Carlo Ancelotti, will rely on their experienced stars, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham who have a knack for shining in big moments. After an underwhelming league campaign, Madrid will be eager to add another trophy to their cabinet, especially after their recent exit in the Champions League.

With both teams boasting world-class talent, a tense and high-stakes final is expected. Expect fireworks, drama, and another thrilling instalment of El Clásico.