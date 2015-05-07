Amat out of Swansea run-in

Jordi Amat is to miss Swansea City's final three Premier League matches after sustaining a broken metatarsal.

The centre-back was not involved in last weekend's 2-0 victory over Stoke City due to a foot injury.

Swansea have subsequently confirmed in a statement on their official website that a scan confirmed a broken metatarsal.

To cover Amat's absence, Swansea have recalled Dwight Tiendalli from his loan spell at Championship club Middlesbrough, who are contesting the play-off semi-finals against Brentford.