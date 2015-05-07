Amat out of Swansea run-in
A broken metatarsal means Jordi Amat will not play for Premier League side Swansea City until next season.
Jordi Amat is to miss Swansea City's final three Premier League matches after sustaining a broken metatarsal.
The centre-back was not involved in last weekend's 2-0 victory over Stoke City due to a foot injury.
Swansea have subsequently confirmed in a statement on their official website that a scan confirmed a broken metatarsal.
To cover Amat's absence, Swansea have recalled Dwight Tiendalli from his loan spell at Championship club Middlesbrough, who are contesting the play-off semi-finals against Brentford.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.