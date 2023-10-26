The best promoted Premier League teams ever

Survival is invariably the primary objective for teams promoted to the Premier League, but some teams adapt better than others to life in the top tier.

Here are the best promoted teams in Premier League history, ranked on final placing, points and goal difference.

32. Watford (2015/16)

Watford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 13th

Points: 45

Goal difference: -10

Having gone through four managers en route to promotion from the Championship in 2014/15, Quique Sanchez Flores (who was not one of that quartet) survived a full season in the Vicarage Road hot seat the following campaign.

Watford rose as high as seventh at the midway stage. They were never in danger of relegation and finished a respectable 13th.

31. Portsmouth (2003/04)

Portsmouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 13th

Points: 45

Goal difference: -7

Portsmouth bossed the Championship in 2002/03, amassing 98 points under Harry Redknapp. They carried that momentum into the Premier League, going unbeaten in their first five games.

Pompey could not maintain that sort of pace, and by the middle of March they were in the relegation zone. But Redknapp’s side rallied to finish 13th.

30. Brentford (2021/22)

Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 13th

Points: 46

Goal difference: -8

A run of seven defeats in eight games from mid-January to the beginning of March left Brentford fans fearing the worst. By the end of that run, the Bees were just three points above the dreaded dotted line.

But with Christian Eriksen to the fore, Brentford won seven of their next 10 games to secure survival under Thomas Frank.

29. Birmingham City (2002/03)

Birmingham City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 13th

Points: 48

Goal difference: -8

Birmingham won the play-offs in 2001/02 and were the pre-season favourites for relegation, but Steve Bruce’s side confounded expectations to finish 13th.

The Blues relied on a strong end to the campaign to pull clear of trouble, with a run of seven wins in nine games between late February and late April proving to be essential.

28. Middlesbrough (1995/96)

Middlesbrough (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 12th

Points: 43

Goal difference: -15

Middlesbrough were the only team to go up automatically from the second tier in 1994/95 as the Premier League slimmed down.

Boro showed that they belonged in the top flight the following year. Bryan Robson’s men were fourth after 10 games, before going on to secure a mid-table finish.

27. Stoke City (2008/09)

Stoke City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 12th

Points: 45

Goal difference: -17

With just one win in their first seven matches, it took Stoke a few weeks to get to grips with the Premier League. But their up-and-at-’em approach ultimately paid dividends, as Tony Pulis’ side finished 11 points clear of danger.

Stoke beat Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham in a memorable campaign for the club.

26. Derby County (1996/97)

Derby County (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 12th

Points: 46

Goal difference: -13

A win at Old Trafford and a draw at Highbury contributed to Derby’s survival in 1996/97.

The Rams also put Tottenham and Chelsea to the sword at the Baseball Ground, to which the club said goodbye at the end of the campaign. Derby were just a point shy of a top-half finish under Jim Smith.

25. Newcastle United (2010/11)

Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 12th

Points: 46

Goal difference: -1

Newcastle’s sacking of Chris Hughton in December 2010 seemed harsh given the promoted club were 11th in the Premier League table at the time.

Alan Pardew took charge and ensured the Magpies remained in mid-table. A remarkable 4-4 draw with Arsenal, in which Newcastle came from 4-0 down to pick up a point, was the highlight.

24. Norwich City (2011/12)

Norwich City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 12th

Points: 47

Goal difference: -14

After a six-year absence from the Premier League, Norwich made up for lost time by steering well clear of the bottom three in 2011/12.

Norwich were on for a top-half finish for much of the season, sitting eighth as late as the start of March. In the end they came 12th, outside the top 10 on goal difference alone.

23. Crystal Palace (2013/14)

Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 11th

Points: 45

Goal difference: -15

After losing nine of their first 10 matches, some wondered whether the Crystal Palace of 2013/14 would be among the worst Premier League teams of all time.

But Tony Pulis did a wonderful job to lift the Eagles into mid-table. Had the season started when he replaced Ian Holloway in November, Palace would have finished eighth.

22. West Bromwich Albion (2010/11)

West Bromwich Albion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 11th

Points: 47

Goal difference: -15

After a return of one win in their last 12 games, West Brom were just one place above the relegation zone in early March.

The Baggies then won five and drew three of their final 10 matches to climb all the way up to 11th. Roy Hodgson, who took charge in February, was credited with turning the situation around.

21. Swansea City (2011/12)

Swansea City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 11th

Points: 47

Goal difference: -17

Swansea did things their way in 2011/12. Shunning advice to adopt a counter-attacking approach and be more pragmatic, Brendan Rodgers’ side had the third-highest possession in the division.

It worked. Swansea comfortably survived and would have finished in the top half had they scored one more goal.

20. Newcastle United (2017/18)

Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 10th

Points: 44

Goal difference: -8

After 18 rounds of fixtures in 2017/18, Newcastle were in the bottom three. Approaching mid-March they were out of the relegation zone, but only by a two-point margin.

Rafael Benitez’s side then strung together four wins on the bounce, propelling them into mid-table. A 3-0 win against Chelsea on the final day saw them sneak into the top half.

19. West Ham United (2012/13)

West Ham United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 10th

Points: 44

Goal difference: -8

Sam Allardyce was not universally popular at Upton Park, but he did an excellent job by taking a promoted team to 10th place in 2012/13.

West Ham never dropped lower than 14th that season. They took points off Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City along the way, as the Hammers re-established themselves back in the Premier League.

18. Blackburn Rovers (2001/02)

Blackburn Rovers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 10th

Points: 46

Goal difference: +4

Blackburn were three points adrift of safety after 26 games in 2001/02. From that point on they were one of the strongest sides in the division, taking 21 points from the last 36 on offer.

That enabled Graeme Souness’ side to gatecrash the top 10. Blackburn also won the League Cup, thus qualifying for the UEFA Cup.

17. Wigan Athletic (2005/06)

Wigan Athletic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 10th

Points: 51

Goal difference: -7

With Wigan flying high in November 2005 - the Latics were second after 11 matches - their manager Paul Jewell was asked when he stopped thinking about relegation and started dreaming about Europe. “After about 10 pints,” came the reply.

Wigan dipped a little thereafter but they still managed a top-half finish in their first ever Premier League season.

16. Fulham (2022/23)

Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 10th

Points: 52

Goal difference: +2

Tipped to struggle ahead of the 2022/23 season, Fulham upset the odds to secure Premier League survival without any real threat of an immediate return to the Championship.

Marco Silva’s side won 15 games to grab a top-half berth, finishing ahead of their west London rivals Chelsea for the first time since the 1982/83 campaign.

15. Leicester City (1996/97)

Leicester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 9th

Points: 47

Goal difference: -8

Promoted via the play-offs the previous year, Leicester did far more than just make up the numbers in the Premier League.

Martin O’Neill’s men spent most of the season in lower mid-table, but back-to-back victories at the end of the season saw them finish ninth. Leicester also won the League Cup by beating Middlesbrough in the final.

14. Birmingham City (2009/10)

Birmingham City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 9th

Points: 50

Goal difference: -9

After a 3-2 defeat of Wigan in early December, Birmingham did not drop out of the top half of the Premier League for the rest of the season.

Alex McLeish’s men proved a tough nut to crack, holding Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham to draws, as well as picking up 13 victories.

13. Middlesbrough (1998/99)

Middlesbrough (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 9th

Points: 51

Goal difference: -6

Of the three promoted teams in 1998/99, Middlesbrough were the only one to survive. They did so in style, finishing ninth and cracking the 50-point mark under Bryan Robson.

Boro were in the top four at Christmas, but they were unable to maintain that pace. A somewhat streaky side, a seven-match unbeaten run between mid-March and mid-April was crucial.

12. Manchester City (2002/03)

Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 9th

Points: 51

Goal difference: -7

A decade before the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008, Manchester City were in the third tier of English football. Following promotion to the Premier League in 2002, City finished ninth under Kevin Keegan.

City were a little boom or bust, drawing only six games, but 15 wins - including a particularly enjoyable one against Manchester United - saw them secure a top-half berth.

11. Charlton Athletic (2000/01)

Charlton Athletic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 9th

Points: 52

Goal difference: -7

Charlton thumped Manchester City 4-0 on the opening weekend, starting as they meant to go on. Alan Curbishley’s side were in the mix for European football until the final few weeks, thanks in part to memorable victories over Chelsea (twice), Arsenal and Tottenham.

Curbishley went on to keep the Addicks in the top flight for another five years before stepping down in 2006.

10. Sheffield United (2019/20)

Sheffield United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 9th

Points: 54

Goal difference: 0

With an innovative system based on overlapping centre-backs, Chris Wilder led Sheffield United into the top half of the Premier League in 2019/20.

After a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on February 9, the Blades were just two points adrift of the top four. They won only three of their last 10 games but still finished ninth.

9. West Ham United (2005/06)

West Ham United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 9th

Points: 55

Goal difference: -3

West Ham finished sixth in the Championship in 2005/06, but they were the strongest of the promoted teams the following year.

With Alan Pardew at the helm, the Hammers finished just three points shy of the top seven. They also reached the FA Cup final, losing on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

8. Leeds United (2020/21)

Leeds United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 9th

Points: 59

Goal difference: +8

In their first season in the Premier League since 2004, Marcelo Bielsa’s swashbuckling Leeds side were the division’s great entertainers.

Their 38 games featured an average of over three goals, as Leeds went on the front foot week after week. They were rewarded with a ninth-place finish, missing out on Europe by just three points.

7. Reading (2006/07)

Reading (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 8th

Points: 55

Goal difference: +5

Reading took the Championship by storm in 2005/06, picking up 106 points to set a new second-tier record. They were not fazed by the higher standards of the Premier League, finishing eighth the following campaign.

Steve Coppell’s side were just a point short of qualifying for the UEFA Cup. while only the top five won more games.

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers (2018/19)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 7th

Points: 57

Goal difference: +1

Wolves posted their best top-flight finish since 1980 in 2018/19. The promoted club made some eye-catching signings thanks to a connection with Portuguese superagent Jorge Mendes, including Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota and Rui Patricio.

Wolves beat Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United among others. Finishing seventh saw them qualify for the Europa League.

5. Sunderland (1999/00)

Sunderland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 7th

Points: 58

Goal difference: +1

A superb first half of the season had Sunderland in the heady heights of third at the midway point of 1999/00. An 11-game winless streak sent them sliding down the standings after Christmas, but the Black Cats rallied to finish seventh.

Kevin Phillips scored a remarkable 30 goals for the promoted team, earning him the European Golden Shoe.

4. Ipswich Town (2000/01)

Ipswich Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 5th

Points: 66

Goal difference: +15

Play-off winners Ipswich would probably have settled for 17th in 2000/01, but they instead finished in the top five and almost qualified for the Champions League. Runners-up Arsenal amassed only four more points than George Burley’s upstarts.

The Tractor Boys won a total of 20 games, a tally bettered only by the champions Manchester United.

3. Blackburn Rovers (1992/93)

Blackburn Rovers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 4th

Points: 71

Goal difference: +22

In the inaugural season of the Premier League, promoted Blackburn were one of the best teams in the division. With Alan Shearer spearheading the team, Rovers were the top scorers with 68 goals.

Kenny Dalglish’s side never got close to Manchester United in top spot, but eight wins from their final 10 matches secured a fourth-place finish.

2. Nottingham Forest (1994/95)

Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 3rd

Points: 77

Goal difference: +29

Nottingham Forest outperformed all expectations in 1994/95 by finishing third. They started and ended the season strongly, going unbeaten in their first 11 games and then winning nine of their last 11.

Finishing above the likes of Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle, Forest qualified for the UEFA Cup under Frank Clark. Stan Collymore scored 22 goals for the promoted outfit.

1. Newcastle United (1993/94)

Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Position: 3rd

Points: 77

Goal difference: +41

The best promoted team in Premier League history is the Newcastle side of 1993/94. Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley struck up a magnificent partnership, scoring a combined 55 goals in the top flight alone.

Newcastle could not keep pace with Manchester United in top spot, but their 77 points saw them finish ahead of Arsenal, Leeds and Liverpool among others.