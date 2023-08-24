Quiz! Can you name the top Premier League scorers of the 2010s?
We're looking for anyone who struck 41 goals and more between 2010 and 2019 – who's on the list?
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.
Leicester, Sir Alex and Arsene departing, Allardyce's England reign… What a decade the 2010s were, eh?
This was the decade that the Premier League changed for ever. Manchester City begun their dominance in 2012 and by the end of the decade, they were undoubtedly the force of the nation. Liverpool rose, United fell; Tottenham went up and down.
While on the continent, football in the 2010s will be remembered for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi taking the bar to new heights, there were a fair few legendary goalscorers in English football, too.
Today, we'd like you to name the top 50.
