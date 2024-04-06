Ranked! The 10 best Joma football kits ever

Founded in Spain in 1965, Joma started out making shoes – but it wasn't long before they entered the world of football kits.

Across national teams and club sides alike, they've produced some fantastic strips over the years, and FourFourTwo has been hard at work whittling them down to the best 10.

Let's dive straight in, shall we?

10. Costa Rica home, 2006

Costa Rica team line-up, 2006 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Costa Rica were involved in the opening game of the 2006 World Cup against hosts Germany, and they stepped onto the pitch in Munich in this kit.

Featuring the colours of the Costa Rican flag 'painted' across the chest, the shirt utilised a snazzy template also used to design the Andorra national team's jerseys at the time.

9. Leicester City away, 2009/10

Leicester City celebrated their 125th year by unveiling an away kit paying homage to the club's original home shirt colours: black with a light blue sash.

And the 2009/10 season was almost a successful one for the Foxes: in their first campaign back in the Championship following promotion from League One, they reached the play-offs – only to lose on penalties to Cardiff City in the semi-finals.

8. Swansea City away, 2020/21

Andre Ayew of Swansea City explains his point of view during a game against Preston North End in September 2020. (Image credit: Alamy)

Officially described as "turquoise and raspberry" by the club, Swansea City's 2020/21 away strip was certainly different – but we sense a subtle nod to the colours of the Welsh flag here.

Complete with a funky geometric pattern, this kit was part of a line-up which included a camouflage-patterned goalkeeper's top.

7. Torino third, 2023/24

Another bold change kit, this is what iconic Serie A outfit Torino rocked on the road during the 2023/24 campaign.

As far as we're aware, there aren't any active volcanoes in the vicinity of Turin, but we reckon the black and almost glowing orange colour scheme gives this shirt quite a lava-like vibe.

6. Villarreal third, 2019/20

We love a chevron – we really do – and all the more so when it's done to such stunning effect as this.

Villarreal's third kit for the 2019/20 season didn't get too many run-outs – but when it did, the LaLiga side synonymous with the colour yellow looked absolutely resplendent in blue.

5. Hoffenheim home, 2023/24

Hoffenheim vs Heidenheim, Bundesliga, January 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Another brilliant blue effort from Joma, Hoffenheim's 2023/24 home strip might just be the best in the Bundesliga.

Catching the eye with a marvellous marbled pattern throughout the body of the shirt (in fact, it borderline hypnotised us) and topped off with a tidy white and blue trim, this is an instant classic.

4. Deportivo La Coruna European away, 2003/04

Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna enjoyed one of the best seasons in their history in 2003/04, reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League – knocking out Juventus and AC Milan along the way, and only narrowly missing out to eventual winners Porto in the last four.

So it was apt that their European away kit that campaign was an all-timer, combining orange, blue and white colour blocks to hugely striking effect.

3. Hibernian away, 2023/24

Joma's tremendous offering for the 2023/24 season stretched to Scotland with this utterly gorgeous Hibernian away kit.

Mostly deep purple – surely inspired by the typical colour of Scotland's famous prickly flora, the thistle (which appears on the back of the jersey) – the shirt's triangle-patterned collar and cuffs jazz up an already incredible design.

2. Sampdoria home, 2017/18

Ivan Strinic of Sampdoria, November 2017 (Image credit: Alamy)

A famous name in the history of Italian football, Sampdoria also have one of the most famous and instantly recognisable home shirts in the game – thanks to the distinctive stripes and shield on the chest, and the club crest typically sitting on the sleeve.

And sometimes, it looks particularly spectacular. That was certainly the case when Joma manufactured these sweet threads for the 2017/18 campaign.

1. Ukraine, 2021

Vitaliy Mykolenko of Ukraine, Euro 2020 (Image credit: Alamy)

Our number one spot is actually occupied by three kits: Ukraine's home, away and third from 2021 – the first two of which they wore en route to the quarter-finals of the delayed Euro 2020.

This is s***housery at its finest: the shirts all had woven into them a map of Ukraine including Crimea – which sparked outrage in Russia, who had annexed the region in 2014.