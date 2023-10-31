Championship supercomputer predicts Leicester City to achieve MAMMOTH points tally

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Championship sides have settled into their spots in the table now, and Leicester City are by far and away the favourites to gain promotion to the Premier League

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on October 24, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Championship supercomputer has predicted the final standings in England's second tier, and Leicester City are expected to make an immediate return to the Premier League in style. 

Leicester City currently lead the way in the Championship with 39 points from a possible 42, a staggering return for any team, but especially impressive for one coming off a difficult campaign in the top tier. Fellow relegated-rival Leeds United are their next opponents on Friday 3 November, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to stamp their authority on the division with yet another win.

The data cruncher, provided by BonusCodeBets, has predicted the final standings by simulating the entire Championship season 1,000 times. An average points tally is then collated, giving the predicted final table. 

Leicester City Manager Enzo Maresca interacts with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Sunderland at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Tuesday 24th October 2023. (Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Marseca has impressed while in charge at Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

That final table, inevitably, has Leicester City comfortably at the top. Not only are the Foxes expected to win the league at a canter, they're also expected to shatter the current points record of 106, held by the 2005/06 Reading team, by accumulating 112 points. That tally would be a record for a side in the second tier, since its inception 131 years ago. 

With just one loss on their record already, Leicester are only expected to lose one more game between now and the end of the campaign, too. 

Sunderland are predicted to join Leicester in achieving automatic promotion, leaving Hull City, Ipswich Town, Leeds United and Coventry City to battle it out in the play-offs. Coventry are currently 20th in the table, but the supercomputer believes Mark Robins will turn things around between now and the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Rotherham United, meanwhile, are all backed for the drop, with the Championship's current bottom three expected to be relegated to League One.

osh Windass of Sheffield Wednesday after shot attempt during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United at Hillsborough on October 28, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday are expected to drop straight back down (Image credit: Getty Images)

Final Championship 2023/24 table 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionClubExpected points
1Leicester City112
2Sunderland90
3Hull City83
4Ipswich Town82
5Leeds United82
6Coventry City81
7Middlesbrough78
8Swansea City77
9Southampton74
10West Brom72
11Preston North End71
12Millwall65
13Bristol City61
14Cardiff City59
15Norwich City59
16Birmingham City54
17Blackburn Rovers51
18Stoke City45
19Watford44
20Plymouth Argyle40
21Huddersfield39
22Sheffield Wednesday32
23QPR32
24Rotherham31

