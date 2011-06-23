Ambitious Samba eyes Blackburn exit

The Congo international has made no secret of his wish to play for a team challenging for major honours, as the Lancashire outfit have frustratingly failed to improve since he joined them in January 2007 for £450,000.

With Samba being strongly linked with moves to either Arsenal or Spurs, the 27-year-old could soon be testing himself on the European stage, something that the dominant defender would relish.

"For four-and-a-half years I have been at Blackburn and fought against relegation," he said.

"If a good opportunity presents itself, I want to take it. I hope the club will understand if I want to make the step up and not prevent a deal."

After playing a pivotal role in Rovers’ survival bid last season, manager Steve Kean is reluctant to let him go, particularly after seeing fellow stopper Phil Jones leave Ewood Park for Manchester United.

But Blackburn owner Anuradha Desai has acknowledged the growing interest in the defender, telling L'Equipe: “I know there are some discussions with some clubs."

Emirates Stadium supremo Arsene Wenger is reported to be considering making an offer of £8 million for Samba's services, despite the centre-back having signed a contract extension at Blackburn, committing him to the club until 2015.

By Lauren Childs