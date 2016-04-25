America v Tigres UANL: Hosts on track for back-to-back crowns

Tigres UANL have it all to do when they travel to Estadio Azteca for the return leg of their CONCACAF Champions League final against America on Wednesday.

Tigres hosted the first leg but suffered a 2-0 defeat after conceding second-half goals from Dario Benedetto and Osvaldo Martinez.

Now, Ricardo Ferretti and co must go to America and score at least twice, something no side has done in this competition in over 10 years.

"Next Wednesday, we will look to come back from this adverse situation for us," Ferretti said.

"We have the capacity, but we lack understanding in certain things.

"The tie is difficult for the two goals against us. We have to score two goals and not allow any."

Both sides suffered defeats in the weekend's Liga MX action, with Tigres in danger of missing out on the final stages of the Clausura season.

America sit in second and cannot catch first-place Monterrey but have still managed to confirm their spot in the next round.

However, America coach Ignacio Ambriz is hoping their 1-0 loss at home to Toluca will not affect them going into the continental competition decider as they look to seal back-to-back titles.

"The team started well [against Toluca] and at almost the same time they score the goal and from there it got complicated," Ambriz said after the loss on the weekend.

"It was more because they wanted it than they had an idea. But we can't do anything and only think about the final.

"It annoys us because it's at home, and I'm just hoping this leaves us with no doubt about what we want on Wednesday, the wounds must heal.

"On Wednesday we cannot fail, for the fans. I spoke with them [the players] and we all know the commitment of everyone to keep our shoulders up and make a good game."