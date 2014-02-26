Ancelotti applauds Real perfection at Schalke

The Spanish giants were simply irresistible in the first leg of their last 16 clash at the Veltins Arena, blowing Schalke away with two goals apiece from Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

The trio took their cumulative goals total for the season to 70 before Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a brilliant volley in second-half stoppage time against his former team that was nothing more than a consolation for the Germans.

The result equalled Real's best-ever away win in the Champions League and Ancelotti was understandably elated to be taking what looks almost certain to be an unassailable five-goal cushion back to the Bernabeu.



"The match was perfect," he told Canal Plus. "We all played well together, working as one.



"Everything has gone well tonight - defensively, in attack. The front three especially looked very dangerous."



Ronaldo acknowledged that the performances of Benzema, Bale and himself were hard to contain, but the Portuguese was quick to point out that everyone had played a role against a lacklustre Schalke side.



"The three of us played well," he said.

"The whole team played well - from Iker (Casillas) to the midfielders to the defenders, everyone did their job.

"We're very happy with ourselves, because we played very well.

"I think that the team has played good matches this season, and this is another. Schalke weren't at their best.

"We're happy, because we're close to the next round."