Ancelotti backs Madrid for La Liga and Ronaldo to be top goalscorer

After years of waiting, Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid will win LaLiga this season, with Cristiano Ronaldo to top the goalscoring charts.

While Madrid have reigned supreme in Europe, winning two Champions League titles in three seasons, they have played second-fiddle to arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid domestically.

Madrid have not claimed LaLiga since 2012, with Barca and Atletico sharing the four trophies since, but former boss Ancelotti - now in charge of German champions Bayern Munich - has backed the capital club and Ronaldo for success.

"In Spain it is difficult, but I think that after so many years Real Madrid will win the league title," Ancelotti told RAI.

"And Cristiano Ronaldo will be the top scorer."

Madrid's LaLiga quest has got off to a perfect start, with two wins from as many matches.

A 2-1 win at home to Celta Vigo last week ensured Madrid head into the international break level on points with Las Palmas and reigning champions Barca.