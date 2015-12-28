Ancelotti the best coach in the world, says Lippi

Former Italy coach Marcello Lippi feels that Carlo Ancelotti is arguably the best coach in the world today, ahead of other big names such as Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

Ancelotti will replace Guardiola as the man in charge at Bayern Munich at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, following the latter's decision not to extend his stay with the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Lippi is confident his compatriot - who has won silverware at the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the past - will succeed at the Allianz Arena, despite the huge pressure.

"Ancelotti is the best coach in the world," Lippi told Il Messaggero. "He has won cups and domestic titles as a player and has won it all as a coach as well, both in Italy and abroad.

"His successful past helps him in his relationship with the players. He knows how to deal with big names and true champions."

Ancelotti has been out of work ever since getting the sack at Real Madrid at the end of last season.

The 56-year-old enjoyed Champions League success with Milan in 2002-03 and 2006-07, while also conquering Europe with Madrid in 2013-14.