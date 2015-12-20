Ancelotti could surpass Guardiola at Bayern - Helmer

Former Bayern Munich defender Thomas Helmer believes Carlo Ancelotti could bring even more success to the club than outgoing coach Pep Guardiola.

Bayern announced on Sunday that Ancelotti will replace Guardiola at the Allianz Arena at the end of the campaign and Helmer – who played for Bayern from 1992 to 1999 – does not think the Catalan's departure will herald a downturn in fortunes for the German giants.

He is in fact confident Ancelotti has the capacity to take Bayern even further than the two Bundesliga titles, one domestic cup and two Champions League semi-final appearances of Guardiola's reign to date.

Speaking exclusively to Omnisport, Helmer said: "He has so many trophies. As I have said: one world-class coach follows on the other world-class coach. In my opinion Bayern has done everything right. They got the best coach they could possibly get to follow up Pep Guardiola. I see the both of them on [as being on the same] level.

"Ancelotti might even be a little more successful. I think it will be new era and the era can be very successful too."

Reflecting on Guardiola's legacy in Germany, Helmer said: "I think he did many things for the Bundesliga. Many Bundesliga coaches have learned from him tactically. They have learned to work meticulously.

"He has improved some players, when I think about (Jerome) Boateng and (David) Alaba. They have reached a different level and that's his work and one of his strengths."