Ancelotti denies Douglas Costa is unhappy at Bayern

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has denied Douglas Costa is unhappy at the club and has blamed his agent for attempting to interfere.

The Brazil international caused a stir when he told Bild Am Sonntag he was unsettled at the Allianz Arena and had received initial contact from clubs in the Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and the Chinese Super League.

Ancelotti, however, insists the 26-year-old has not told him he wants to leave and has suggested the comments were more a reflection of the interests of his representatives.

"I didn't read the interview, but I speak to him regularly," Ancelotti told a news conference. "He is satisfied to be here.

"When it comes to the happiness or the sadness of the player, there are agents who maybe want to put pressure on the club, who want to be more involved.

"I have a direct relationship with the player. He's happy to stay here, he is involved and that counts for me. I think the interview came more from the agent than from the player."

Douglas Costa has not missed a Bayern match since making his comeback from a hamstring injury against PSV on October 19.

He has registered four goals and four assists in all competitions this season.